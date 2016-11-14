Moment for Reflection

When we first arrive at UIW as an employee, we sense that our supervisor and the team we will work with has anticipated our arrival. As our time at UIW grows, we appreciate that we bring a positive contribution to our area, and in the larger sense, to UIW. It becomes more and more evident that the Mission of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word is foremost in all we do, directly and indirectly.

As employees and members of this community, we are encouraged to rely on our common sense and intuitive gifts. The daily operation of our campus brings a diverse offering of opportunities to support our colleagues and to live the Mission by assisting with food drives, employee campaigns, school supply contributions, community outreach or participating in employee fitness programs, faculty book clubs and environmental sustainability efforts with our students.

Our campus is a conglomeration of individuals supported by an intense, community-minded spirit. As our population continues to change, we acknowledge the constant that holds us together: the spirit of service to one another and to our global community.

The longer we remain a part of UIW, the more we realize that we are all partners in a rewarding, fulfilling experience. The late Archbishop Oscar Romero said, “We cannot do everything, and there is a sense of liberation in realizing that. This enables us to do something and to do it very well. It may be incomplete, but it is a beginning, a step along the way, an opportunity for God’s grace to enter and do the rest.”

We are humbled by the call to serve inspired by the Mission in prayer and support of our fellow employees and their families. We are blessed with the realization that God has us here for a reason.

By Itza Casanova, administrative assistant to the provost

