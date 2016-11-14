Upcoming Events Fall 2016

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Football vs. Houston Baptist – SENIOR DAY, Thursday, Nov. 17, Benson Stadium, 7 p.m.

Jazz Ensemble Concert, Thursday, Nov. 17, Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Light the Way, Saturday, Nov. 19, Benson Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Orchestra of the Incarnate Word, Saturday, Dec. 3, Concert Hall, 8 p.m.

Midnight Mass at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word, Saturday, Dec. 24

UIW Networking Mixer, Thursday, March 2, McCombs Center Rosenberg Sky Room, 6-8:30 p.m.

UIW Tech Fair, Wednesday, April 26, McCombs Center Rosenberg Sky Room

Alumni Events

Information & registration for all alumni events can be found at the Cardinal’s Nest at www.uiwalumni.org

Feb. 12

Cardinal Couple Mass, Our Lady’s Chapel, 10:30 a.m.

March 25

UIW International Day of Service, UIW campus

Incarnate Word Day, UIW campus

April 1

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, McCracken House, 9 a.m. – Noon

April 23

Cardinal Family Mass, Our Lady’s Chapel, 10:30 a.m.

Annual Ring Ceremony, Convocation Center, 2 p.m.

Update your email with the alumni office!

Have you missed a few alumni events recently and wish you had known about them? If so, please update your contact on the Cardinal’s Nest at www.uiwalumni.org You can login for the first time by clicking on ‘first time login,’ finding your last name and then entering your old student ID number. If you don’t remember it, call us at (210) 829-6014 and we can help get you signed in.

Follow us on Facebook to stay connected with news & events at www.facebook.com/UIWAlumni

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

