UIW Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Teams put up big points as they chase wins

It’s been a big season for the men and women of UIW Track & Field. In February, the two teams competed at the Indoor Southland Conference Championship in Birmingham, Ala. and added two more titles and a number of wins to an already impressive year. The women’s team set a program record of 81 points and took home third place overall. The men’s team also brought home seventh place. Women’s Track & Field’s Sarea Alexander, pictured on the podium below, took home the long jump conference title, while Jerica Love earned her first career indoor title for the women’s 60m hurdles, among six other podium finishes.

The talented teams had just come off a great performance during the Houston Invitational where the Cardinals broke six program records, the most during a single meet this season.

n March, Alexander was named the Southland Conference Indoor Female Athlete of the Year and was named the first Division I All-American in UIW Track & Field history.