Pin on your UIW Pride

Add this year’s limited-edition Fiesta medal to your collection and show your Cardinal Pride. Designed by Director of Printing Services and Graphic Design Mike Hood, the medal is UIW’s third annual official medal. The oversized, two-inch medal features the Cardinal logo and bold colors in an homage to San Antonio’s favorite annual festivities.

Programs such as the Cutting Edge™ Fiesta® Fashion Show, UIW Athletics and others have also created their own medals for this year’s celebration. The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word also created a special medal in honor of their 150th anniversary.

UIW’s medal is available for in the Student Engagement Center.