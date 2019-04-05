UIW fashion students showcase their designs and production skills during this annual Fiesta San Antonio event.

The lighting sets the mood for models to stomp the runway to the beat of an electric soundtrack, while the lush backdrop of the McNay Art Museum and the flourishes of color and cut leave audiences captivated. The Cutting Edge™ Fiesta® Fashion Show might be a mesmerizing event, but what audiences of the one-night-only event don’t see is the year-long effort that UIW fashion design, fashion show production and product development teams undertook to make this night happen.

Fashion design students developed their collections over months with insights provided by faculty and industry professionals. The production teams manage every aspect of the evening’s offerings from the model lineup to the music to the show’s photography. Four product development teams also worked to create items for the fashion market and will display their product boards. It all requires months of hard work and years of preparation and education.

See their creations at this year’s show and support the students’ dreams of working in fashion and design. Proceeds from the event benefit UIW fashion student scholarships.

The Cutting Edge Fiesta® Fashion Show

Monday, April 29

5:45 p.m. VIP registration and reception, VIP ticket required

6:15 p.m. General admission registration

7:15 p.m. Show

McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78209

Tickets

$65 VIP Seating and Cocktail Reception

$25 General Admission

For tickets and more information, visit cuttingedge-sa.com or call (210) 832-3219.