Latin-American decolonization, auto industry disruption, scientific findings: the scope of academic research on display at the 2018 Research Week was broad and deep, and highlighted discoveries and their impacts on nearly every facet of life.

Presented by the Office of Research and Graduate Studies, this year’s event brought together minds from different fields of study over five days of dynamic presentations, lectures, panel discussions and more.

Established in 2008 as Research Day, it’s since developed into a weeklong celebration of scholarly achievement, innovation and discovery by UIW faculty members and invited scholars.

Whether sharing their knowledge about critical human-trafficking research or business innovation in the face of changing ecological landscapes, each presenter shined a light on a critical field of study and inspired future scholars in the process.

