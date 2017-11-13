You might already be following @UIWCardinals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for your news, updates and insights into your UIW community, but there’s much more to like. Give all of these accounts a thumbs up.

@UIWAlumni

With its mix of inspiring quotes, fun trivia and upcoming event information, following this account is a must for every alumni.

@UIWAthletics

Game day updates and season opening countdowns will help secure your super fan status.

@UIWCampusEngagement

Follow, like and get involved in any of the countless special events and activities hosted by Campus Engagement.

@UIWSpirit

Get a daily dose of UIW pride via this upbeat account that follows the adventures of UIW Cheer and Dance.

@UIWTheatre

Take a peek behind the scenes of UIW productions, and meet the talented students and faculty who help light up the stage.

Don’t forget these great accounts:

@UIW_Admissions

Get the latest information on admissions and recruitment for future Cardinals.

@UIW_Dining

Friendsgiving, new offerings, special events! You don’t have to be a student to dig in.

@UIWGD

The future of design innovation happens here, from the folks of the Graphic Design program.

@UIW_Careers

Where will your future take you? Find tips for success and avenues for advancement from the office of UIW Careers and Professional Services.

@UIW_HEBSBA

Profit from the engaging and interesting posts from the HEB School of Business Administration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

