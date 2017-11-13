For nearly 10 years, the Honors Program has provided highly motivated UIW students with opportunities that challenge their intellectual curiosity and encourage their academic and professional endeavors. This program was formed by a group of dedicated professors who collaborated to design a curriculum that met the needs of high-reaching students.

Via more individualized attention, customized courses and opportunities for social justice trips and study abroad, Honors Program students can better tailor their university experience.

According to Jean Loden, the program’s director, 341 students have joined over the last 10 years. Among them, 39 percent graduated with University Honors or went directly to professional school without a bachelor’s degree. The anniversary year is fast approaching, but the celebration has already begun.

Visit uiw.edu/honors for more.

