Dear Friends:

I am pleased to welcome you to the 2017 donor’s issue of The Word. This special issue is dedicated to the people from around the world that contribute to the continued betterment of the University of the Incarnate Word.

The fall semester has been a bustle of activities at UIW. We had successful openings for the new Student Engagement Center and the new School of Osteopathic Medicine at Brooks. Move-in day for first-time and returning students was a blur of boxes and heavy lifting. The annual pinning ceremony drew over 600 first- time students and their families.

It has also been a whirlwind for me since August, when I officially joined UIW as the University’s 10th president. In the past few months, I have met with benefactors who have shared uplifting stories about Incarnate Word’s impact on South Texas and other corners of our state. Learning of their support for our Mission has been truly inspiring.

I have attended alumni gatherings in San Antonio and McAllen that were great fun. The two cities may be separated by hundreds of miles, but the alumni in both share a deep, enthusiastic bond for UIW that is infectious. I look forward to attending many more alumni activities in the future.

An event unique to UIW that my family and I have been eagerly anticipating is our first Light the Way ceremony on November 18, when a million Christmas lights will light the campus as the kick-off to the holiday season in San Antonio. This year’s ceremony will include a new winter festival that is sure to enhance the evening’s joyful spirit. Please check the University’s website for additional information on Light the Way.

With the fall semester quickly coming to a close, I would like to say that I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as president of the University of the Incarnate Word. It is an honor to join a vibrant, Catholic university that for 136 years has provided thousands of people with meaningful opportunities to pursue a faith-based college education. It is equally gratifying to know that our graduates are contributing to the lives of many people well beyond the borders of San Antonio.

As you read this issue of The Word, please remember that the momentum generated by your generous support permits us to continue fulfilling our goal of offering educational opportunities within a context of faith. The steadfast support of donors is what allows UIW to have a lasting effect on the residents of San Antonio and South Texas.

There are several ways to stay in touch with other alumni. For example, you can join the Alumni Association or connect with them through social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the handle @UIWAlumni.

On behalf of my wife, Lisa, and our two sons, please accept our thanks for all of your well- wishes. They have made us feel at home in this exceptional community of faith and learning.

Sincerely,

Thomas M. Evans, Ph.D.

President

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

