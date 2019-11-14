Nothing says welcome like an open door. That’s a sentiment that Bishop Trevor Alexander lives by when it comes to his office on the first floor of the Administration Building.

“One of the things that we strive for is to have an environment of welcoming, where everybody walking by can pop in,” he says. And, pop in they do. Whether they are students seeking guidance from UIW’s protestant chaplain or newcomers simply looking for the admissions office, Alexander makes time for all.

All told, Alexander has worked with UIW for 21 years, having graduated from then-Incarnate Word College and ultimately sending his children through the University. Yet, his positivity and devotion to its Mission and purpose has not wavered.

“It’s exciting to be part of this movement – it’s a movement, not a moment – where we are going into the future, educating our young men and women to make a difference. God knows what they are going to be doing when they leave here. If we do our job well and make an impact on their lives here, they will make an impact wherever they go.”