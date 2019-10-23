Generations of alumni, fans and friends come home for the annual celebration of school spirit and Incarnate Word community

By Victoria Reyna

Pride. Love. Loyalty. Some feelings connect generations of alumni, whether they graduated from Incarnate Word College or the University of the Incarnate Word. No matter how long it has been since they’ve been back to the place they called home, one annual event makes all the feelings come rushing back. Every fall, Homecoming provides an opportunity for alumni to connect with the only other people in the world who know just how special it feels to be a graduate.

“Homecoming is returning to a time and place where you felt independence, faced new challenges and experienced growth, comfort and camaraderie,” said Sonya Quarve, vice president of the Alumni Board of Directors. “Every time I’m on campus, I can’t help but smile. The beauty, memories, and feelings of accomplishment get me every time. I love that feeling.”

That sentiment is shared by Dr. Lisa McNary, dean of Alumni & Parent Relations. An alumna herself, McNary looks forward to Homecoming every year. “Homecoming is my favorite time of year,” she explained. “Time and distance may separate us, but our memories of Incarnate Word keep us close!”

Even recent alumni look forward to returning to “The Nest,” as December 2018 graduate, Natalia Ramon can attest. “It was wonderful to witness all the people that came back to support our nest at last year’s Homecoming,” said Ramon. “This year, I’m looking forward to returning to my second home to enjoy the stands full of people and experience the tradition of Homecoming as it gets better and better every year!”

This year’s Homecoming promises to be the University’s best yet, with the return of beloved, annual events like the Memorial Mass and Redzone Cardinal Tailgate, and the addition of new events like the first ever UIW Homecoming Block Party. UIW Homecoming 2019 officially kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 24, with the fun lasting through Sunday, Oct. 27. Visit alumniandfriends.uiw.edu for a full list of this year’s homecoming events and to register.

Mark Your Calendars for a full list of events happening for UIW Alumni

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Join us for a Homecoming Thirsty Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Student Engagement Center Cardinal Shoppe, where you’ll be able to grab a drink and catch up with your fellow alumni. This exclusive event is the perfect space to network with a group of UIW’s finest graduates. The Cardinal Shoppe will also remain open during event hours with an exclusive sale for UIW alumni and parents.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Friday’s Homecoming festivities will begin at noon with the inaugural Women of Faith Luncheon. All UIW women of faith are invited to share in prayer and fellowship at a luncheon featuring Sr. Helena Monahan, CCVI. Later that evening, we’ll celebrate our Class of 1969 graduates at the 50th Reunion Dinner. Finally, join us as we host our very first UIW Homecoming Block Party in front of UIW’s Broadway campus. Enjoy live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, games and more from 6 – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

The Class of 1969 will enjoy a golf cart tour of the Broadway campus, but not before catching up at the 50th Reunion Coffee Klatch and Campus Tour. Their tour will take them straight to the RedZone Cardinal Tailgate, where UIW fans will come together for this family-friendly event. Then, support UIW Football as they take on Northwestern State for the Homecoming Game at 4 p.m. at Benson Stadium!

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

The Homecoming Memorial Mass will provide an opportunity for the UIW community to remember alumni and community members who have touched their lives. Immediately following Mass, join us for a special Cardinal Brunch in the CHRISTUS Heritage Hall. Finally, we’ll close out Homecoming 2019 by spending time with our future Cardinals at the Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Fest featuring a haunted house, pumpkin patch and fall crafts.

For more information, contact the Department of Alumni & Parent Relations, alumni@uiwtx.edu or visit alumniandfriends.uiw.edu.