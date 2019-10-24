Responding to needs in the world is at the core of the UIW Mission. In San Antonio, food insecurity remains a critical issue and every effort is needed to help reduce hunger. Every year, students, faculty, staff and members of the community work to do just that through the Golden Harvest, a University-wide food drive organized by the Student Government Association. The two-week drive benefits the San Antonio Food Bank and funds raised by the drive benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.
