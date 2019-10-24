There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the holiday season, Cardinal style. UIW will once again have a dedicated float at the annual Ford Holiday River Parade, so cheer your loudest for the UIW Spirit Team, Red the Cardinal and special members of the UIW community on this year’s entry, themed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Related Posts
Marching Cardinals unveil new uniform
July 13, 2015
UIW Brazilian Partnership Marks Five Years
July 13, 2017
Congratulations UIW
July 15, 2013
Browse The Word
Recent Posts
*The Annual Report appears in Fall issues of The Word Online and includes Honor Roll of Donors.