There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the holiday season, Cardinal style. UIW will once again have a dedicated float at the annual Ford Holiday River Parade, so cheer your loudest for the UIW Spirit Team, Red the Cardinal and special members of the UIW community on this year’s entry, themed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Join In or Tune In:

Ford Holiday River Parade San Antonio River Walk

Friday, Nov. 29

6 p.m.

Broadcast on KSAT-12