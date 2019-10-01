The Betty Stieren Kelso Foundation has presented a $1 million gift to the University of the Incarnate Word to establish the Betty Stieren Kelso Endowed Scholarship for Fine Arts, the largest endowment for fine arts students in UIW history. The scholarship will support art students by allowing them to take advantage of critical opportunities such as professional internships, service-learning initiatives and art exhibitions, while helping them graduate with a minimum amount of debt. UIW is already home to the Kelso Art Gallery and the newly renovated Kelso Art Center, which houses three art galleries, a studio designated for painting, printmaking and photography and classrooms for art history education, among other subjects. The first scholarship recipients could be named as early as Fall 2020.