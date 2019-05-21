ACCOLADES, PRESENTATIONS, PUBLICATIONS AND MORE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF THE INCARNATE WORD FACULTY AND STAFF.

During the 2019 Faculty Award Reception several members of the faculty were honored for their service to the University. Pictured here from left are the winning faculty. Dr. Julie Nadeau, associate professor undergraduate program chair & Traditional BSN director in the Ila Faye Miller School of Nursing & Health Professions received the 2018-19 Mission Continues Award for Faith. Dr. Jeff Rabin, assistant dean of Graduate Studies, Research & Assessment, and professor at Rosenberg School of Optometry received the 2018-2019 Award for Innovation.

Dr. Robert Garner, associate professor and chair of Chemistry received the 2018-2019 Mission Continues Award for Truth. Dr. Martha Ann Kirk, CCVI, professor of Religious Studies, received the 2019 Robert J. Connelly Faculty Leadership Award. Dr. Brian McBurnett, professor of Chemistry was awarded 2018-2019 UIW Nominee for the Piper Professor Award. Dr. Tanja Stampfl, associate professor of English was awarded the 2018-2019 Mission Continues Award for Education. Dr. Betsy Leverett, associate professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry was awarded the 2018-2019 Mission Continues Award for Service.