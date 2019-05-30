Since 2015, the miniGEMS program has brought future women scientists from middle schools in the San Antonio Independent School District and other districts to UIW to take part in the innovative camp focusing on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education.

Thanks to a new grant from the Texas Workforce Commission, some 18 high school girls will also have the opportunity to be GEMS (Girls in Engineering, Math and Science). They’ll take part in the first ever megaGEMS science camps taking place this summer at the UIW Broadway campus.

The new camps engage young women eager to explore computer programming, engineering, artificial intelligence, nutrition and food science, to name a few, said program head Dr. Michael Frye, associate professor of Engineering. Over two two-week camps, freshmen and sophomore alumni of the miniGEMS program will have the opportunity to elevate their STEAM understanding. Junior and senior megaGEMS can partake in a six-week immersion experience.

“We want to encourage girls in high school to stay in STEM,” said Frye. “People have asked how this program is different. This is a truly holistic program. In the end, this is about empowerment.”