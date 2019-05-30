The origins of conjunto music, the history of early settlers from the Canary Islands, and the black leaders of the 20th century – these are just a few of the fascinating stories that can be found in the Journal of Life and Culture San Antonio. A publication from the Department of History in the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences’, the digital resource offers insights into the rich past that helped make the city what it is today.

Launched in 2005, the journal is now edited by Dr. Laura Cannon, assistant professor of History. The journal is currently welcoming new submissions from writers and scholars relating to the human experience in San Antonio and the greater South Texas region. The digital journal was made possible by initial funding from Humanities Texas.

To explore the entries and learn more about the city that UIW calls home, visit uiw.edu/sanantonio.