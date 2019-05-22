At UIW, opportunities for global education continue to develop. Earlier this year, President Thomas M. Evans, PhD, traveled to Japan to establish a new agreement with Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU). Located in Beppu City in the southernmost island of Kyushu, APU is a global institution with an international community. Currently, 50 percent of students, faculty and staff are from overseas.

The agreement aims to enhance relations and further academic and cultural exchange between the two universities, and may offer such opportunities as joint projects, workshops and conferences, and cultural activities, to name a few. Many courses are taught in both English and Japanese.

In 2014, the university was named one of only 37 Top Global University Projects by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and in 2016, it earned accreditation from AACSB, a global nonprofit association.