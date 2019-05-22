You might have noticed UIW’s Cardinal logo sporting a new look at military appreciation games and events. Late last year, a new version of the logo was adopted featuring a camouflage pattern to help show support to our military community – many members of whom live, work and study at UIW. The logos are the most recent show of pride for UIW Athletics. Just before the start of the 2018 football season, new end zones at the Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium were unveiled, showcasing a camouflage pattern.

Cardinal Fans Are Social Media Fans

Score some points by becoming a fan in the stands and on social media. Follow the Cardinals on Twitter (@UIWAthletics), Instagram (@uiw_athletics) and Facebook (/uiwathletics). For the most up-to-date information on UIW Athletics, visit uiwcardinals.com.