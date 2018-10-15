By Victoria Reyna

When the air becomes crisp, Marching Cardinals’ drum cadences ring out across Alamo Heights, and alumni begin making their way back to Broadway and Hildebrand, it can only mean one thing – it’s almost time for homecoming 2018 at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Homecoming is more than a football game. It’s a time for alumni to reconnect with friends through shared experiences. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the past and present and to look forward to the bright futures of all those who will come next. At its core, homecoming is simply that – coming home.

Whether a Crusader or Cardinal, a student in the 70s or in 2017, a frequent visitor of Marian Hall or the Student Engagement Center, there’s something for everyone at this year’s homecoming celebration.

“Homecoming is truly my favorite time of year,” said Dr. Lisa McNary, UIW dean of Alumni & Parent Relations. “This year, we’re celebrating classic events like the Homecoming Memorial Mass and introducing new and improved events that we hope our alumni will adopt as new traditions to be celebrated for years to come.”

Some of those new traditions include events like Cards for Cardinals, One Word. Global Network. and the Homecoming Open Lecture. Intended to connect alumni of various nationalities and bridge the generational gap, these events will provide opportunities for alumni of all backgrounds to come together.

Read on for a full list of UIW Homecoming 2018 events.

HOMECOMING OPEN LECTURE

Thursday, Nov. 1

On this Throwback Thursday, remember what it was like to be a student by attending a class with UIW Communication Arts Program Director, Dr. Trey Guinn. A student favorite, Guinn’s teaching, research and professional work is focused on communication effectiveness and human relationships. 5-6 p.m., Mabee Library Auditorium.

ONE WORD. GLOBAL NETWORK.

Thursday, Nov. 1

All that learning at the open lecture will have everyone ready for the evening’s alumni mixer. Get up to speed on how our international graduates are doing and mingle with fellow alumni. 6-8 p.m., Cardinal Shoppe.

CARDS FOR CARDINALS

Thursday, Nov. 1

Alumni entrepreneurs and executives will share stories about their educational and professional successes with UIW students at this speed networking event. Students will have the opportunity to collect business cards from new mentors, and alumni will meet up-and-coming professionals. Both students and alumni will create connections and extend their networks. 2-4 p.m., Student Engagement Center Rm. 2030.

PUMPKIN PATCH & CARDINAL MARKET

Friday, Nov. 2

Enjoy an afternoon of fall fun with a Cardinal Market featuring vendors and artisans and a picture-perfect pumpkin patch. 4-6 p.m., Dubuis Lawn

50th REUNION DINNER

Friday, Nov. 2

Calling all 1968 graduates! Attend a special reunion dinner in your honor and catch up with the Class of ’68 on the golden anniversary of your gradation. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at alumniandfriends.uiw.edu. 6-8 p.m., Mabee Library Special Collections Room.

50th REUNION COFFEE KLATCH AND CAMPUS TOUR

Saturday, Nov. 3

Sit back and relax with a tasty cup of coffee from Finnegan’s Coffee Shop on main campus. After coffee and sweets, enjoy a golf cart tour of main campus to visit familiar places and new additions! Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at alumniandfriends.uiw.edu. 10 a.m.-noon, Mabee Library Finnegan’s Coffee Shop.

REDZONE CARDINAL TAILGATE

Saturday, Nov. 3

The Redzone Cardinal Tailgate is the official gathering place of the homecoming football game for alumni, parents and friends. Get in the zone to cheer on UIW Football before their battle against Sam Houston State at this Cardinal-style tailgate! Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at alumniandfriends.uiw.edu. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friendship Garden, UIW Main Campus.

HOMECOMING MEMORIAL MASS

Sunday, Nov. 4

Join fellow alumni at the Annual Memorial Mass and Celebration honoring the Class of 1968 and remembering those who have touched our lives. After Mass, visit the CCVI cemetery. Email vavant@uiwtx.edu or call (210) 829-6076 with the names of your deceased family and friends who you wish to be remembered during Mass. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Chapel of the Incarnate Word.

CARDINAL BRUNCH

Sunday, Nov. 4

Close out UIW’s 2018 Homecoming & Family Weekend at a final farewell brunch. Listen to stories from a Class of 1968 graduate. Noon-2 p.m., Heritage Center, 2nd floor.

