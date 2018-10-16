Members of the Rosenberg School of Optometry (RSO) community now have a beautiful visual representation of the Mission at work and a symbol of their dedication to patient care.

The newly created Mission Wall serves as a reminder that RSO work reaches communities beyond the walls of its campus and clinic.

The work is the result of a collaborative effort between RSO administration, Dr. Russell Coates, clinical assistant professor and director of outreach programs, and artist Brittany Tradup, known as the Mural Mom. RSO has participated in a record 10 mission trips over the past year. “The wall beautifully illustrates service to those in various locations all around the world,” said Coates. “The wall represents students, faculty and staff who are willing to stretch, grow and learn while serving others using the

gift of their optometric education.”

Partnering with organizations such as Sending Out Servants, Abilene Methodist Church, ARISE and

the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Department has been instrumental in providing health and vision services to underserved populations in Guatemala, Panama and the Texas Rio Grande Valley.

In addition, Dr. Timothy Wingert, dean, Dr. Jeannette Wong-Powell and Dr. Mary Schanzer have collaborated to provide care to the Yucatan in Mexico, Chichicastenango in Guatemala and Sierra Leone. Additionally, with the longtime work of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word and in partnership with the Ettling Center, RSO participated in a pilot trip to Peru in 2017.

