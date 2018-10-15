Dear Friends,

I am so pleased to welcome you to the Fall 2018 edition of The Word. Fall is an exciting time at any university, but at the University of the Incarnate Word the energy is almost electric as students, faculty and staff on all campuses are hard at work in service of their goals. One of the things that makes UIW so special, however, is that through the bustle, members of our community are also working hard in service to each other and for others.

In this issue, we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the founding of the Ettling Center for Civic Leadership & Sustainability. In the few short years since it opened its doors, the Ettling Center has become a vital part of UIW life (p. 10). By coordinating service initiatives, building bridges between colleges and programs, and forming ties to outside organizations and international communities, the center creates opportunities for students and faculty to put their education and skills to work in the communities that need them most. It’s heartening to know that students embrace our charge to serve others and elevate the dignity of every person.

The center’s successes, which include implementing over 150 programs and activities that have impacted over 38,400 people, are only further proof that UIW prepares students to become the kind of leaders who are in constant search of and in service to a higher good.

They’ll come to know and consider the value of service and how it contributes to the betterment of San Antonio and the world through initiatives such as health mission trips, Cardinal Community Leaders Program, Sustainability Scholars and many more. They’ll be tomorrow’s stewards of the mission of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word because of their work here today.

And, while it may feel like the semester’s work has just begun, some Cardinals are preparing for fall commencement when they’ll become our newest graduates and alumni. Though we’ll wish them well as they secure careers that lift their lives and their communities, we welcome them and all our alumni back to campus for our Homecoming festivities (Nov. 1 – 4). Together we’ll cheer on our football team under the direction of first-year Head Coach Eric Morris, reunite with old classmates, meet new friends and build that UIW spirit that brings us all together.

Read on to discover how much there is to celebrate this fall at UIW. Whether in the stands at Benson Stadium (p. 34), touring the exhibitions in the Semmes Gallery (p. 16) or taking part in acts of service (p. 26), I hope to see

you become an active member of our vibrant UIW family and look forward to welcoming you home to UIW.

Sincerely,

Thomas M. Evans, Ph.D.

President

