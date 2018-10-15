Get to know the newest study abroad opportunity for UIW students: The American University in Cairo. The American University in Cairo is one of 149 UIW Sister Schools on six continents and the only in Africa.

Why offer Cairo as a new opportunity for students?

“Cairo is a wonderful city with an outstanding university, The American University in Cairo (AUC),” said Dr. Javier E. Lozano, director of International Affairs. “Our students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture while taking courses in English.” It’s also the only UIW study abroad opportunity in Africa. What’s more, UIW exchange programs offer one semester to a full year of international study, Lozano said.

What to study?

Through the AUC’s six schools – which include a Graduate School of Education, School of Business, School of Continuing Education, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Sciences and Engineering, and School of Global Affairs and Public Policy – students can take a number of classes in 36 undergraduate degree programs. AUC also features a 12-to-1 student-to- faculty ratio and a diverse community of scholars.

What are other benefits of international study at AUC?

With its Western-based curriculum, AUC offers all classes in English. Plus, it’s located in the largest urban area in North Africa. “This partnership will allow both Egyptian and American students to interact with one another, learn about their cultures, and bring our two nations closer together,” said MaKailey Jonas, sponsored and exchange student coordinator in the Office of International Affairs. Jonas will be the first UIW student to experience the AUC.

When will applications be accepted for students to attend the AUC?

UIW students may start their study abroad process now in order to participate in Spring 2019. According to the AUC's academic calendar, spring semester classes begin Jan. 30, 2019.

Photos courtesy of The American University of Cairo.

