Special Events

41st Annual UIW Swing-In

Thursday, May 3 – Friday, May 4

Get into the swing of giving! Support the UIW Scholarship Fund while taking part in this fun-filled two-day event, featuring an ol’ San Antone-themed auction party and a golf tournament. See our back cover for more information.

San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup 2018

Saturday, June 2

UIW is once again proud to host this celebration of athletics, sportsmanship and teamwork. More than 80 companies and their employees descend upon main campus to compete in Olympic-style competitions. Employees are invited to join Team UIW, or cheer them on as they play to win and support the Cup’s charitable partners. For more information and to register, visit uiw.edu/teamuiw. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium

Remembering Incarnate Word Sisters History and San Antonio History Tour

Saturday, Oct. 6

Walk in the footsteps of the Incarnate Word Sisters in this tour that showcases their important works and reflects on their legacy of faith, care and leadership. Register by contacting the Ettling Center for Civic Leadership and Sustainability via eccl@uiwtx.com, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chapel of the Incarnate Word

Special Services

National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 3

Join University Mission and Ministry as they honor this coast-to-coast commemoration of faith with a moment of prayer. 2:30 p.m., Mission Plaza at the University of the Incarnate Word main campus

Baccalaureate Mass

Friday, May 11

The Spring 2018 Commencement festivities begin with a Mass celebrated in the spirit of gratitude with blessings for the graduates before they embark on their next chapters. 5 p.m., McDermott Center

Mother’s Day Mass/ Solemnity of the Ascension

Sunday, May 13

Honor your mother, the Holy Mother Mary, and mothers everywhere during this celebratory Mass that includes a Mother’s Day blessing and recognition. 10:30 a.m., Our Lady’s Chapel

Father’s Day Mass

Sunday, June 17

Share in prayers of thanks and appreciation for St. Joseph and all fathers during this Mass, which will offer them a special blessing and recognition. 10:30 a.m., Our Lady’s Chapel

Welcome Mass

Sunday, Aug. 26

A beloved tradition, this Mass welcomes new Cardinals to the University of the Incarnate Word community. Complimentary luncheon at CHRISTUS Heritage Hall will immediately follow. Two Masses will be said this Sunday; 10:30 a.m., Chapel of the Incarnate Word, and 10:45 a.m., Our Lady’s Chapel

Alumni Events

Book of Mormon

Thursday, May 3

Join fellow alumni for an evening production of this popular play at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at uiwalumni.org.

Thirsty Thursdays

May 10, June 14, July 12

Toast to your fellow alumni at these monthly mixers held every second Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. Locations are announced via the monthly newsletter and at uiwalumni.org.

Meet the Coaches

Thursday, Aug. 9

Get to know UIW Athletic Director Dr. Brian Wickstrom and Football Head Coach Eric Morris. 6 p.m., La Hacienda de los Barrios. Visit uiwalumni.org for more.

Arts & Exhibits

Signatures: Senior Capstone Exhibition

Saturday, April 21 – Friday, May 25

Works from gifted UIW student artists are on display in the Kelso Art Center and showcase styles and approaches as diverse as the creators themselves. Semmes Gallery

Music & Performance

UIW Jazz Ensemble Concert

Thursday, May 3

The Cardinal Jazz Band and the Dimensions in Blue, the Air Force Band of the West, take the stage. Listen as they recreate favorite 1940s-era, big band sounds from yesteryear. Free and open to the public. 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall

Orchestra of the Incarnate Word Concert

Saturday, May 5

Conducted by Terence Frazor and composed of music students, faculty and members of the community, the orchestra performs classical tunes and standards. 8 p.m., Concert Hall

Cardinal Chorale & Cardinal Singers Concert

Sunday, May 6

Two powerful ensembles join forces and voices for this exhilarating concert. The Cardinal Chorale delights with an array of numbers, while the Cardinal Singers serenade with chamber music. Free and open to the public. 3 p.m., Concert Hall

CASA: Made In SA IV

Sunday, May 20

The Composers Alliance of San Antonio (CASA) unites local musicians and talented students to perform new, original works by San Antonio composers. Free and open to the public. 3 p.m., Concert Hall

Mozart Festival Texas 2018

Saturday, July 28 – Sunday, Aug. 5

Hear selections from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Symphony No. 38, Violin Concerto No. 5 and more, performed by the Festival Orchestra and special guests. Visit mozartfestival.org for the full schedule. Concert Hall

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

