Special Events
41st Annual UIW Swing-In
Thursday, May 3 – Friday, May 4
Get into the swing of giving! Support the UIW Scholarship Fund while taking part in this fun-filled two-day event, featuring an ol’ San Antone-themed auction party and a golf tournament. See our back cover for more information.
San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup 2018
Saturday, June 2
UIW is once again proud to host this celebration of athletics, sportsmanship and teamwork. More than 80 companies and their employees descend upon main campus to compete in Olympic-style competitions. Employees are invited to join Team UIW, or cheer them on as they play to win and support the Cup’s charitable partners. For more information and to register, visit uiw.edu/teamuiw. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium
Remembering Incarnate Word Sisters History and San Antonio History Tour
Saturday, Oct. 6
Walk in the footsteps of the Incarnate Word Sisters in this tour that showcases their important works and reflects on their legacy of faith, care and leadership. Register by contacting the Ettling Center for Civic Leadership and Sustainability via eccl@uiwtx.com, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chapel of the Incarnate Word
Special Services
National Day of Prayer
Thursday, May 3
Join University Mission and Ministry as they honor this coast-to-coast commemoration of faith with a moment of prayer. 2:30 p.m., Mission Plaza at the University of the Incarnate Word main campus
Baccalaureate Mass
Friday, May 11
The Spring 2018 Commencement festivities begin with a Mass celebrated in the spirit of gratitude with blessings for the graduates before they embark on their next chapters. 5 p.m., McDermott Center
Mother’s Day Mass/ Solemnity of the Ascension
Sunday, May 13
Honor your mother, the Holy Mother Mary, and mothers everywhere during this celebratory Mass that includes a Mother’s Day blessing and recognition. 10:30 a.m., Our Lady’s Chapel
Father’s Day Mass
Sunday, June 17
Share in prayers of thanks and appreciation for St. Joseph and all fathers during this Mass, which will offer them a special blessing and recognition. 10:30 a.m., Our Lady’s Chapel
Welcome Mass
Sunday, Aug. 26
A beloved tradition, this Mass welcomes new Cardinals to the University of the Incarnate Word community. Complimentary luncheon at CHRISTUS Heritage Hall will immediately follow. Two Masses will be said this Sunday; 10:30 a.m., Chapel of the Incarnate Word, and 10:45 a.m., Our Lady’s Chapel
Alumni Events
Book of Mormon
Thursday, May 3
Join fellow alumni for an evening production of this popular play at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at uiwalumni.org.
Thirsty Thursdays
May 10, June 14, July 12
Toast to your fellow alumni at these monthly mixers held every second Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. Locations are announced via the monthly newsletter and at uiwalumni.org.
Meet the Coaches
Thursday, Aug. 9
Get to know UIW Athletic Director Dr. Brian Wickstrom and Football Head Coach Eric Morris. 6 p.m., La Hacienda de los Barrios. Visit uiwalumni.org for more.
Arts & Exhibits
Signatures: Senior Capstone Exhibition
Saturday, April 21 – Friday, May 25
Works from gifted UIW student artists are on display in the Kelso Art Center and showcase styles and approaches as diverse as the creators themselves. Semmes Gallery
Music & Performance
UIW Jazz Ensemble Concert
Thursday, May 3
The Cardinal Jazz Band and the Dimensions in Blue, the Air Force Band of the West, take the stage. Listen as they recreate favorite 1940s-era, big band sounds from yesteryear. Free and open to the public. 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall
Orchestra of the Incarnate Word Concert
Saturday, May 5
Conducted by Terence Frazor and composed of music students, faculty and members of the community, the orchestra performs classical tunes and standards. 8 p.m., Concert Hall
Cardinal Chorale & Cardinal Singers Concert
Sunday, May 6
Two powerful ensembles join forces and voices for this exhilarating concert. The Cardinal Chorale delights with an array of numbers, while the Cardinal Singers serenade with chamber music. Free and open to the public. 3 p.m., Concert Hall
CASA: Made In SA IV
Sunday, May 20
The Composers Alliance of San Antonio (CASA) unites local musicians and talented students to perform new, original works by San Antonio composers. Free and open to the public. 3 p.m., Concert Hall
Mozart Festival Texas 2018
Saturday, July 28 – Sunday, Aug. 5
Hear selections from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Symphony No. 38, Violin Concerto No. 5 and more, performed by the Festival Orchestra and special guests. Visit mozartfestival.org for the full schedule. Concert Hall