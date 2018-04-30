ACCOLADES, PRESENTATIONS, PUBLICATIONS AND MORE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF THE INCARNATE WORD FACULTY.
Dr. Diana Allison, assistant professor of interior design and program coordinator, organized and facilitated the professional interior designer panel at the 31st Annual San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show.
Dr. Lydia Andrade, professor and chair of the Department of Government and International Affairs, co-edited Considering American Government: A Reader with James W. Riddlesperger Jr. The book was published by Kendal Hunt.
Dr. David Armstrong, assistant professor of English, published “Let Mythical Beasts Flourish” in The Tishman Review. Armstrong’s novella Missives from the Green Campaign, winner of the Omnidawn Fabulist Fiction Prize, was published by Omnidawn Publishing. His collection of short stories, Reiterations, winner of the New American Fiction Prize, was published by New American Press. His flash fiction piece “Quality of Light” won the August 2017 Prime Number Flash Fiction Contest and was published in Prime Number Magazine’s January 2018 edition. His work “Parabolic” won the 2017 Slippery Elm Prize in Prose and will be published in the next Slippery Elm Literary Journal.
Heather Barton-Weston, instructor of human performance, presented “Bringing Back the Excitement of Teaching: Get Over Burn Out,” at the Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance 33rd Annual Summer Conference, in San Marcos, Texas.
Dr. Raymond Blanton, assistant professor of Communication Arts, and Dr. Trey Guinn, Communication Arts program director and coordinator of the Communications Arts graduate program, presented “Travel is Fatal to Prejudice: Reflecting/Responding to the Legacy/Relevance of Travel in/as Education” at the National Communication Association, Seminar in Dallas, Texas.
Michael Clayton, associate professor of graphic design and program coordinator, participated in the International Sketchnote Camp in Hamburg, Germany.
Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, assistant dean of Experiential Programs and professor of Pharmacy Practice, was elected president of the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International at the CPFI 2017 Annual Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo. Copeland also presented “Stand Firm to Implement Your Vision” and “Virtual Poster Session” (Copeland, Stoehr) at the conference.
Dr. Miguel Cortinas, associate professor and chair of the Art Department, presented an original painting in Ugly, an international juried show sponsored by Linus Gallery in Long Beach, Calif.
Dr. Luella D’Amico, assistant professor of English, published “Finding God’s Way: Amelia Johnson’s Clarence and Corrine as a Message of Religious Resistance for African-American Children,” a chapter in Who Writes for Black Children? African American Children’s Literature Before 1900. D’Amico also published “The Soundtrack of Charlotte Temple: Teaching Sympathy in the Early American Novel through Music” in Teaching American Literature: A Journal of Theory and Practice.
Dr. Amy Diepenbrock, assistant dean of Student Affairs in the Feik School of Pharmacy (FSOP), presented “Assessing the Use of Social Media by U.S. Pharmacy Schools” (Diepenbrock, A., Frei, B., Horlen, C.) and took part in the panel presentation “Leveraging Diversity to Building our Declining Pipeline” at the 2017 American Association of Colleges and Pharmacy Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn.
Dr. Scott Dittloff, professor of Government and International Affairs, joined the editorial board of the Journal of Arts and Social Science.
Dr. Christopher J. Edelman, associate professor of philosophy, joined a select group of faculty from the Council of Independent Colleges and the Center for Hellenic Studies to participate in an Ancient Greece in the Modern Classroom seminar called “The Verbal Art of Plato” in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Bradi Frei, associate professor of Pharmacy Practice, published “Can we OPTIMIZE Zoledronic Acid Use for Breast Cancer Patients with Bone Metastases?” (Glaess, S.S., Frei, B.L.) in Topics in Evidence-Based Pharmacy Practice. Frei also presented “The Latest on Hazardous Drugs: Practical Concerns and Regulations” in San Antonio.
Dr. Maria D. Gillespie, assistant professor, and Dr. Julie Nadeau, undergraduate program chair and Traditional BSN director, authored “Predicting HESI Exit Exam Success: A Retrospective Study,” which was accepted for publication in Nursing Education Perspectives.
William Gokelman, professor and chair of the Music Department, took part in an invited lecture and recital with soprano Merrin Guise at the College Music Society national conference. The lecture-recital, titled “The Chicago Connection,” focused on the songs of African American composers Margaret Bonds, Florence Price and Betty Jackson King. Gokelman also gave an invited performance of original compositions at the National Association of Pastoral Musician’s convention in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dr. Caroline Goulet, dean of the School of Physical Therapy (SOPT), was invited to attend the 4to Congreso de Terapia Fisica in Mexico City as an IPETH Curriculum Advisory Board member. Goulet co-chaired the 4th Annual Geneva R. Johnson Forum on Innovation in Physical Therapy Education in Columbus, Ohio. She published “Third Annual Geneva R. Johnson Forum on Innovations in Physical Therapy Education – Formation of a Doctoring Professional: Are We Shying Away from Education That Really Matters in the Lives of Our Graduates?” (Tschoepe, B.A., Goulet, C.) in the Journal of Physical Therapy Education.
Dr. Christina Guerra, assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice, published “Evaluation of Filgrastim Therapy in Kidney Transplant Recipients” in Progress in Transplantation.
Dr. Sharon Gustowski, chair of the Department of Osteopathic Principles, Practices and Integration, was appointed vice chair of the American Osteopathic Association Bureau on Scientific Affairs and Public Health.
Dr. Adreain Henry, chief of the Bowden Eye Care and Health Institute and clinical assistant professor, received an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.
Dr. Lila LaGrange, professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, was appointed to serve as chair of the Biological Sciences Strategic Plan Revision and Update Task Force at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (AACP) Annual Meeting.
Dr. Corinne Jedynak-Bell, medical director of UIW Health Services and associate dean of Student Health Services in the School of Osteopathic Medicine (UIWSOM), was recognized by the Bexar County Medical Society and received the Women in Medicine Award.
Dr. Bethany Kalich, assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice, received a FSOP Internal Stimulus Grant for “Factors Influencing Provider and Patient Choice of P2Y12 Inhibitor Therapy” (Kalich, B.A., Benitez, R.L., Lusk, K.A., Ahmed, S.H.) She presented “Comparative Effectiveness and Safety of Non-Vitamin K Antagonist Oral Anticoagulants and Warfarin in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation” at the University of Texas 20th Annual Cardiology Fiesta in San Antonio. She presented the poster “Outcomes Associated with Intravenous Diltiazem Continuous Infusion Use in Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Response” at the ACCP Annual Meeting in Phoenix. She also presented “Put Down That Highlighter! Helping Students Annotate Texts Effectively” (Kalich, B.A., David, A., Robbins, J.) at the UIW Center for Teaching and Learning. Kalich published “Medication Management of Patients Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Pharmacotherapy” (Kalich B.A., Hollis I.B.) in Pharmacotherapy: The Journal of Human Pharmacology and Drug Therapy.
Sr. Martha Ann Kirk, CCVI, professor of Religious Studies, hosted The Gathering: State Conference on Service Learning and Civic Engagement at UIW, which joined 10 faculty members and staff of the Ettling Center for Civic Leadership and Sustainability with other participants from all over the state. Sr. Kirk was an invited speaker at the Sutherland Springs Vigil at Madison Square Presbyterian Church. She was also appointed to the Inter-University Higher Education Committee that serves under the History and Education Committee of the San Antonio Tricentennial Commission.
Dr. Christopher Leeth, associate director of Behavioral Health, received a $10,000 award to establish a 24-hour Behavioral Health Crisis line for UIW students. Counseling services and workshops will be expanded to include health professions schools.
Dr. Robyn Phillips-Madson, founding dean of UIWSOM, was a keynote speaker at The Final Acts Project: Spirituality and Healthcare Conference at the Oblate School of Theology. She spoke on “Medical Education as an Agent of Change.” Phillips-Madson was also introduced as one of the 2018 honorees of the Patient Institute.
Dr. Anil Mangla, associate professor and director of Public Health and Research, published “Using Systems Science to Inform Population Health Strategies in Local Health Departments: A Case Study in San Antonio,” (Li, Y., Padrón, N.A., Mangla, A.T., Russo, .G., Schlenker, T., Pagán, J.A.) in Public Health Reports. Mangla also presented at The Final Acts Project: Spirituality and Healthcare Conference at the Oblate School of Theology with Dr. Mark Clark, associate professor of Clinical and Applied Science Education.
From left: Dr. Rachell Booth, associate professor of biochemistry, Dr. Julian Davis, assistant professor of organic chemistry, and Dr. Robert Garner, assistant professor of inorganic chemistry, received a Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Program, or S-STEM, grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant, totaling $1,000,000 over the next five years, will provide scholarship money to academically gifted chemistry and biochemistry majors in need of financial assistance. It will also sponsor the creation of the Cardinal Chemistry Scholars Program, CS2 for short, which will support the academic success and professional development of all chemistry and biochemistry majors.
Dr. Elda Martinez, professor and director of Teacher Education, presented at the 67th Annual Conference of the Literacy Research Association in Tampa, Fla. Martinez presented “Concepts of Web-based Print and Media,” with team members from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Oklahoma State University.
Christopher McCollum, Theatre Arts instructor, received the Alamo Theatre Arts Council Award for Excellence in Scenery for UIW’s production of Rosmersholm at the council’s annual ceremony at the Charlene McCombs Empire Theatre.
Dr. Brandon Metroka, assistant professor of Government and International Affairs, coordinated a faculty-led trip to the Law School Admissions Council Forum, in Houston for 10 UIW students. Metroka also secured a grant subsidy from the Law School Admissions Council to enable students to attend.
Dr. Michael Moon, associate professor of nursing, received the 2017 National Emergency Nurses Association Nurse Educator Award, which recognizes a nurse who has made significant contributions to the education of colleagues, nursing students, EMS personnel, patients, families and the community through published articles, formal or informal courses, and the development of emergency nursing programs or curricula. Moon also presented “Current Research Trends in Trauma Care” at the Concepts of Emergency and Critical Care Nursing Conference in San Antonio. He published “The Experience of Advanced Practice Nurses in U.S. Emergency Care Settings” (Wolf, L.A., Perhats, C., DeLao, A.M., Moon, M.D. and Carman, M.J.) and “Triaging the Emergency Department, Not the Patient: United States Emergency Nurses’ Experience of the Triage Process” (Wolf, L.A., Delao, A.M., Perhats, C., Moon, M.D. and Zavotsky, K.E) in the Journal of Emergency Nursing.; and he published “Workplace Bullying in Emergency Nursing: Development of a Grounded Theory Using Situational Analysis” (Wolf, L.A., Perhats, C., Clark, P.R., Moon, M.D. and Zavotsky, K.E.) in International Emergency Nursing.
Adam Mulder, assistant professor of art, is now showing an original sculpture in the outdoor sculpture garden of the San Antonio Art League. Mulder’s sculpture was selected in the Inspire Fine Arts Center’s 8th Annual Juried Art Competition in San Antonio and for the Artprize International Exhibition in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Dr. Srihari Narayanan, professor and director of Cornea/Optometric Competencies, was the inaugural recipient of the Korb-Exford Dry Eye Career Development Grant from the American Academy of Optometry Foundation. Narayanan’s proposed study, “Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Management to Relieve Contact Lens Discomfort,” will provide critical data for discomfort management associated with the dysfunction.
Dr. Cynthia Nguyen, assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice and Interprofessional Education and Collaboration Practice (IPECP) coordinator, presented the poster “Shots for Hope: A Service-Learning Academic Model for Community-Based Immunization Services” (Nguyen, C.N., Hampton, K., Hook, L.) at the AACP Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn.
Dr. Marcos Oliveira, professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences and coordinator for Pharmacy Latin American Activities, presented “Leading with Your Strengths,” a workshop at the Ettling Center for Civic Leadership and Sustainability. Oliveira was faculty adviser to a student team competing for the Robert Connelly Award for Research on Sustainability with their research project, “Tailpipe Dream to Reality: An Initiative to Reduce Automobile Emissions of PM2.5.” He was team adviser, with Dr. Christina Guerra and Dr. Bradi Frei, for three student groups vying to represent FSOP at Mission Life 2017, a competition of innovation and entrepreneurship at Kent State University.
Dr. Katherine Payne, assistant professor of Management Information Systems, received, along with her co-authors, the Best Paper Award for the Collaboration in Teams and Organizations track for the paper “Development and Validation of the Information Systems Creative Self-Efficacy Scale” (Payne, K., Keith, M., Babb, J., Spruill, A.) at the Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences 2018.
Dr. Doshie Piper, assistant professor of criminal justice, presented “Think, Learn, and Share: Writing for Teaching and Learning in Criminology” at the Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice conference in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dr. Cynthia Purcell, assistant professor of nursing, presented the poster “Impact of the Pain Matters Documentary on BSN Nursing Student Attitudes Regarding the Chronic Pain Experience: A Pilot Study” at the 2017 AACN Baccalaureate Education Conference in Atlanta.
Dr. Zazil Reyes-Garcia, assistant professor of Communications Arts, presented in two panel discussions, “Our Legacy, Our Relevance in Latin@ Communication Studies: Theories, Method, and Practice” and “Latina/o Legacies: Examining the Evolution of Latina/o Popular Film and Television,” at the 103rd Annual National Communication Association Convention in Dallas.
Dr. Jakob Rinderknecht, assistant professor and Pastoral Institute director, became a regular invited contributor to PrayTellBlog.com, a major voice in contemporary Catholic engagements with liturgy, theology and ecumenism. Rinderknecht presented “On the Way Together: Roman Catholic Ecumenism since the Second Vatican Council,” at St. Thomas University in Houston and “The Pastoral Institute and MACC” at the Archdiocesan Ministry Days.
Dr. Kevin Salfen, associate professor of music, published “Anthologizing Christmas: Britten’s Literacy and A Boy Was Born,” a chapter in Essays on Benjamin Britten from a Centenary Symposium and “Traces of Nô: Modularity and Saturation in The Burning Fiery Furnace and The Prodigal Son,” a chapter in Benjamin Britten Studies: Essays on an Inexplicit Art. Salfen served as musical director and chorus member for a workshop performance of Elizabeth Dowd and David Crandall’s Gettysburg, an American Nô at the Alvina Krause Theater in Bloomsburg, Penn. He also composed an arrangement of How Great Thou Art for the visit of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to San Antonio.
Dr. Gabriel Saxton-Ruiz, associate professor of Spanish, published “Symphonies of Literary Violence: A Conversation with Pedro Novoa” in Latin American Literature Today. Saxton-Ruiz presented “The Literary Selfie: Autofictional Writing from Peru” at the South Atlantic Modern Language Association in Atlanta. He presented “Autoficción y Bildungsroman en la nueva narrativa peruana” at the II Congreso Internacional de Literatura Latinoamericana at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru. He also provided the literary translation of Peruvian author Jorge Eduardo Benavides’ “Cosas de niños” for Hiedra Magazine.
Dr. Laurie Singel, assistant professor of nursing, presented her research “Influence of an Innovative Teaching Design on BSN Students’ Self-Efficacy and Academic Performance” at the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society 44th Biennial Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
Dr. Greg Soukup, professor and director of kinesiology, published “Primary Physical Education (PE): School Leader Perceptions About Classroom Teacher Quality Implementation” (Lynch, T., & Soukup, G.J.) in Cogent Education.
Dr. Denise Staudt, associate provost and dean of the Dreeben School of Education, and Dr. Stephanie Grote-Garcia, assistant professor, presented literacy workshops for English coordinators and teachers at the Instituto Miguel Ángel de Occidente in Guadalajara, in Jalisco, Mexico. Staudt and Grote-Garcia led professional development workshops ranging in topics from grammar to classroom technology for elementary school, middle school and high school teachers and English coordinators from CCVI schools across Mexico.
Mark J. Stringham, associate professor of Theatre Arts, directed Classic Theatre of San Antonio’s production of You Can’t Take It With You. Stringham was also chosen as the Area 1 One Act Play Lead Adjudicator for the University Interscholastic League Texas State One Act Play Festival.
Matt Tovar and Jingtian Li, assistant professors of 3D Animation and Game Design, presented at the International Conference on Computer Graphics Animation in Berlin, Germany.
Dr. Elizabeth Urteaga, associate professor of Pharmacy Practice, presented “Assessment of SOAP Notes in Colleges and Schools of Pharmacy” (Bradley, C.L., Frenzel, J.E., Kirwin, J., Sando, K.R., Skoy, E.T., Urteaga, E.M.) at the AACP Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn.
Kathy Vargas, associate professor of art, curated the exhibition “A Women’s Place Is … ,” which features 48 works by 15 artists that address themes of power, spirituality, politics, history, family, community and the examination of women’s roles in each. The exhibition is presented by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture at Centro de Artes.
Dr. Matt Walk, assistant professor, Dr. Evan Petersen, associate professor, Dr. Stephanie Thurmond, assistant professor and director of the Post-Professional DPT Program, and Dr. Jaime Gonzalez, assistant professor in the SOPT, presented “Facilitation and Assessment of Clinical Reasoning in 1st year DPT Students in an Integrated, Problem-Based Learning Curriculum” at the American Physical Therapy Association Education Section 2017 Clinical Reasoning Symposium in Omaha, Neb.
Dr. Rachel Walker, associate professor of psychology, published “The Legacy Lives On, a Year Later: Stan A. Kuczaj: A Special Issue – Part 2” (Eskelinen, H., Hill, H., Walker, R. T. and Trone, M.); “Seasonal, Diel, and Age Differences in Activity Budgets of a Group of Bottlenose Dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) Under Professional Care” (Walker, R.T., Miller, L. and Kuczaj, S.A.); and “Thunks: Evidence for Graded Harmonic Structure in an Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) Sound.” (Ames, A.E., Zapetis, M.E., Witlicki, K.L., Wielandt, S.J., Cameron, D.M., Walker, R.T. and Kuczaj, S.A.) in the International Journal of Comparative Psychology.
Dr. Karen Weis, professor and Brigadier General Lilian Dunlap Endowment Chair, published “Mentors Offering Maternal Support Reduces Prenatal, Pregnancy-Specific Anxiety in a Sample of Military Women” (K.L., Lederman, R.P., Walker, K.C. and Chan, W.) in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing.
Dr. Lucy Wilkening, assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice, served as handling editor and peer reviewer for the Mental Health Clinician. Wilkening also presented “Opioid Education and Naloxone Distribution: Therapeutic Option for Management of the U.S. Opioid Epidemic” at the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy Districts VI, VII and VIII meeting in San Antonio.
Phil Youngblood, instructor of Computer Information Systems and Cyber Security, was selected for and began a virtual internship with the U.S. Embassy in Iceland, a prestigious U.S. State Department program.