Dr. Michael Moon, associate professor of nursing, received the 2017 National Emergency Nurses Association Nurse Educator Award, which recognizes a nurse who has made significant contributions to the education of colleagues, nursing students, EMS personnel, patients, families and the community through published articles, formal or informal courses, and the development of emergency nursing programs or curricula. Moon also presented “Current Research Trends in Trauma Care” at the Concepts of Emergency and Critical Care Nursing Conference in San Antonio. He published “The Experience of Advanced Practice Nurses in U.S. Emergency Care Settings” (Wolf, L.A., Perhats, C., DeLao, A.M., Moon, M.D. and Carman, M.J.) and “Triaging the Emergency Department, Not the Patient: United States Emergency Nurses’ Experience of the Triage Process” (Wolf, L.A., Delao, A.M., Perhats, C., Moon, M.D. and Zavotsky, K.E) in the Journal of Emergency Nursing.; and he published “Workplace Bullying in Emergency Nursing: Development of a Grounded Theory Using Situational Analysis” (Wolf, L.A., Perhats, C., Clark, P.R., Moon, M.D. and Zavotsky, K.E.) in International Emergency Nursing.