1970s

Melanie DeMore ’76 BM is a founding member of the Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Linda Tillery and the Cultural Heritage Choir, which focuses on African-American roots and folk music. DeMore has performed at Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and at folk festivals around the globe. She has shared the stage with notables, including Gloria Steinem, Odetta, Pete Seeger, Judy Collins and Ani DiFranco. She performs solo, does residencies with choirs nationwide and teaches a program called Sound Awareness to elementary school children, midlifers and senior citizens.

Maria A. Rocha ’78 BSN recently retired after 39 years in the nursing profession. Rocha started her nursing career on the Westside of San Antonio at Grace Lutheran General Hospital in 1978 as a graduate nurse and then as an RN in pediatrics. She continued at Santa Rosa General Hospital in gynecology/oncology for four years, and then transferred to Metropolitan General Hospital where she worked in postpartum care and gynecology. She later worked in triage nursing for Optum Nurseline and worked for the Armed Forces through Tricare. She has two grown children, Joel, a middle school educator, and Antoinette, an elementary school educator. She has been married to her husband, Rene, for 40 years and has a granddaughter, Natalie Rebecca.

2000s

Eddie Martinez ’01 BBA was elected the new chairman of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority Board (CCRTA). In his role, Martinez will support the mission and values of the CCRTA by developing policy, providing legal and judiciary oversight, and working with the CEO and various departments. He will focus on good financial stewardship and accountability of public funds, advocate for customer representation, and engage in strategic planning.

Allison Ramsey ’05 BS is the founder and CEO of Empire Life, a conscious tech company helping entrepreneurs launch online empires. Ramsey and her team help entrepreneurs create stellar online presences and fill live events. She is also an international speaker on women in tech, entrepreneurship and confidence. For more information, visit www.allisonramsey.co.

Joe Rocha III ’07 MAA was recently elected to the American Chamber of Commerce (Am-Cham) South China Board of Governors. Edward J. Dennis ’08 MBA has been appointed assistant vice president of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at Berkeley College.

2010s

Juan Jose Acuna Jr. ’10 BS completed graduate school this summer at Mississippi State University and received a Master of Science in Geosciences with an emphasis in Applied Meteorology. Acuna is a former member of the UIW Student Government Association.

Roberto Hoffman ’11 BA recently helped open Morgan’s Inspiration Island, the world’s first ultra-accessible splash park and the latest addition to the unique Morgan’s Wonderland theme park. Hoffman, who worked in the UIW grounds department from 2009 to 2013, took the lead in landscaping the tropically themed splash park, which opened June 17, 2017.

Phillip James ’11 BA works in the film and video industry. James landed an internship at FXVille. Six months later, he was offered a full-time position with the company as an FX Artist with his first full contract to help develop the video game Shadow of War. He went on to earn the opportunity to lead the development of key FX moments in the game, almost all elemental FX for various characters, fire effects for the Drakes [dragons], and a substantial majority of the FX for in-engine cinematics.

Marciel Whitehurst ’11 BBA currently serves as the student-athlete development assistant at Baylor University and recently began the Master of Arts in Christian Ministry program with a concentration in Sport Ministry at George W. Truett Theological Seminary. Previously, Whitehurst served as the student-athlete development assistant at the University of Arkansas and football academic affair graduate assistant at Louisiana State University. During the fall semester of 2016, he received a master’s in Sport Administration from Louisiana State University.

Jennifer Silva ’12 BA is certified as an elementary educator. Silva spoke to students in UIW’s undergraduate special education course on Nov. 17, 2017 and presented on gifted and talented students and programs.

Dr. Harley Seyedin ’16 HONOR recently received the 2017 Oslo Business for Peace Award, the highest recognition a global business person can receive.

Natalia Hernandez ’16 BA has been modeling with Lari Nelson Fashion Group for a year. Hernandez says it has been a great way to express herself. She turned to modeling as a way to find out who she was by doing something she has always wanted to do.

Jenness Gough ’16 MBA started a new position as the marketing and communications coordinator for VelocityTX, a sister company of the Texas Research and Technology Foundation, in September 2017. Gough is also on the board of MavPAC, Young Texans Against Cancer and Emerging Leaders of San Antonio.