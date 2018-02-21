Join University Mission and Ministry in a nationwide movement uniting future leaders in prayer.

Event Spotlight: National Collegiate Day of Prayer

It may only last one day, but for those precious 24 hours on the last Thursday in February, young people on college campuses all over the country are coming together and lifting up their hearts in prayer.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, at 3:30, the Office of University Mission and Ministry (UMM) invites students, faculty and members of the University of the Incarnate Word community to take part in the National Collegiate Day of Prayer to pray for UIW students and students at college campuses all over the country. This nationwide movement is grounded in the desire to unite this rising generation of future leaders, and the communities that support, them in the will of God.

“Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.

National Collegiate Day of Prayer is just one of the offerings from University Mission and Ministry, which strives to “to make visible and tangible the Incarnate Word of God in the university,” during Pray-a-thon. This weeklong celebration – its 10th annual at UIW – features special events and services designed to inspire, uplift, inform, and transform everyone who takes part.

It’s also a timely reminder of the meaningful, unifying power of prayer in our university communities, country and around the world. This year, Sr. Eucharia Gomba, SJI will share her insights on prayer, how it is expressed and how it informs lives in the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe.

All are welcome.

Where and When:

Thursday, Feb. 22

National Collegiate Day of Prayer

3:30-4:30 p.m., Special Collections Room, 2nd floor of the Mabee Library

More Pray-a-thon Events Not to Miss:

Friday, Feb. 23

Gospel Fest

Hear beautiful hymns performed by local gospel choirs as they raise their voices in this special celebration of worship and song. 6 p.m., Our Lady’s Chapel

Friday, Feb. 23

Stations of the Cross

St. Anthony Catholic High School students present a live production of the Stations of the Cross in partnership with University Mission and Ministry. A Lenten chalupa dinner will follow. 6 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic High School, Chapel, 3200 McCullough Ave., 78212

Discover more about Pray-a-thon, find more special endeavors from University Mission and Ministry, and follow @UIWUMM on Facebook.

