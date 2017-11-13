The University can now add three more national rankings to its growing list of accolades and acknowledgements.
- For the ninth year in a row, the University of the Incarnate Word was named one of the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For.” Published by The Chronicle of Higher Education, the annual list assesses institutional data, workplace policies and employee surveys, and acknowledges excellent academic workplaces.
- Meanwhile Money Magazine counted UIW among its extensively researched list, “711 Best Colleges for Your Money,” which takes into consideration educational quality, affordability and alumni success, according to the publication.
- The University was also recognized as one of the “2017 Safest College Campuses” in the state by Niche.com. The website determined its list by evaluating statistics, student reviews and data from the U.S. Department of Education.