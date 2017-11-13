Faculty and staff from UIW in San Antonio joined Universidad Incarnate Word Campus Bajío in Irapuato, Mexico to present a two-day workshop in September about enhancing engineering education in Mexico. The engineering field is entering a new Golden Age of opportunities for advancement and breakthroughs in a number of areas including energy development, biomedical technology and artificial intelligence, just to name a few, and the Bajio region is at an epicenter of new progress.

The free workshop was open to the public and sought to engage industry and academic leaders about how they envision and work to shape the future of the field. Among the presenters were Dr. Michael Frye of the UIW School of Mathematics, Science and Engineering Autonomous Vehicle Systems (AVS) Laboratory, and Tomás Goldaracena, alumnus and intern for a special collaboration between engineering research and supply company Quanser and UIW’s unmanned autonomous vehicle program. They spoke about the AVS lab’s exciting innovations including research, capabilities and new so ware development.

