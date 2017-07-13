UIW Prepares for an Exciting Fall Semester



A university campus in summertime is usually somewhat quiet. At UIW, however, summer ’17 has been a dynamic time with significant changes, new developments, major projects nearing completion and important new faces set to grace our grounds. Among the new faces are our new president, Dr. Thomas Evans, and the members of the incoming Class of 2021.

The eager soon-to-be students and their parents joined current students, university ambassadors and Red the Cardinal for UIW orientation. Via these day-long sessions, which continue throughout the summer, new students explore the campus, meet future friends and classmates and start their journeys as Cardinals.

One of the newest additions they may have spotted – aside from the new Student Center – is a new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon outfitted in UIW spirit. The specially wrapped Jeep was provided courtesy of Ancira Enterprises in anticipation of the new Ancira Cardinals Cruiser program launching this fall in partnership with UIW Athletics.

There’s so much more to come for new and returning students, faculty, staff and members of the UIW family. Keep up with the latest developments at uiw.edu/news and via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Just search @UIWCardinals. It’s going to be a wonderful fall!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

