UIW Center for Veterans Affairs: Empowering Veterans to Succeed

Troy Cornutt is just one of the many service members that UIW seeks to support through the Center for Veterans Affairs. Located in the Administration Building, the Center offers assistance to current and former service military in using the educational benefits under the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Educational Assistance Program.

“The process of starting your VA Educational Benefits can be daunting at first,” said Adriana Leal, center director and a VA certification official. “Our office seeks to make that process as seamless and stress free as possible.”

What’s more, the staff always tries to offer friendly, welcoming assistance, which the students might not get at other institutions and highly appreciate, Leal said. The Center also employs several veterans who have first-hand experience navigating the process and can help guide those currently seeking their education.

UIW’s overall dedication to supporting service members has led to a number of accolades for the university. This year, UIW was named among the top Military-Friendly Colleges & Universities by “Military Advanced Education,” and Best for Vets Colleges by “Military Times.” The university is also a Yellow Ribbon School.

To contact the UIW Center for Veterans Affairs, call 210-832-5651, email veterans@uiwtx.edu, and visit veterans.uiw.edu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

