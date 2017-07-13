Incarnate Word Day 2017 Marked by Honors

Jul 13, 2017 | Campus News

Pictured above (left to right) are Dr. Denise Doyle, acting president, CCVI Student Spirit Award Winner Olivia Creagar, FSOP student, and CCVI Spirit Award Winner Scott LeBlanc, director of Sports and Wellness.

On March 27, UIW celebrated Incarnate Word Day, a congregational Feast Day for the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. Each year the day is celebrated through various events including mass held in Our Lady’s Chapel. Prior to the celebration of mass, the 2017 CCVI Spirit Award winner Scott LeBlanc, director of UIW Sports and Wellness and student award winner Olivia Creagar, a Feik School of Pharmacy student were recognized.

Members of the UIW community gathered for the celebration of the special feast day.

 

The CCVI Spirit Award recognizes members of the university community who, through their lives, are living the charism or spirit of the Incarnate Word. The actual award is a wood sculpture carved from an original altar found in the Chapel of the Incarnate Word. In addition, each honoree selects a CCVI Ministry to receive a university grant of $500.

