UIW receives 2016 HEED Award

UIW is proud to announce that the Feik School of Pharmacy (FSOP) has received a 2016 Inaugural Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The FSOP is one of only three pharmacy schools in the country to be recognized.

As a recipient of the Health Professions HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. medical (allopathic and osteopathic), dental, pharmacy, nursing, and allied health schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — FSOP was featured, along with 30 other recipients, in the December 2016 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“From inception, the Feik School of Pharmacy took its cues from elements of the university’s Mission: recognition of God’s presence in each person, and welcomes persons of diverse backgrounds. From these foundational concepts, the school sought to enhance human intellectual diversity to build a student body, faculty and staff that reflect our society while fostering a climate of inclusiveness, equity and respect for human dignity. We work continuously to do just that. It is thrilling to see that others recognize our work,” said FSOP Founding Dean Dr. Arcelia Johnson-Fannin, who retired in December. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected FSOP for several reasons including the balanced ethnic profile of its students, faculty and staff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

