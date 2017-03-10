UIW hosts Golden Harvest 5K

UIW’s Ettling Center for Civic Leadership, in collaboration with the Student Government Association (SGA), Student Engagement, and the Human Performance & Sports Management Organization hosted the inaugural Golden Harvest 5K Run/Walk on Nov. 20. Funds raised from the event benefited the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Archdiocese of San Antonio (SVDP) which provides a variety of services including clothing, rent and utility assistance. Moreover, the SVDP provides over 400,000 meals annually for many citizens of San Antonio at St. Vinny’s Bistro® on the Haven for Hope campus.

SGA created and established the Golden Harvest event. UIW has conducted this annual fall campaign to gather canned goods to help the Greater San Antonio area. Since 2012, as a result of this campus community effort, the university has collected over six tons of canned food to help those in need. This year, the faculty, staff and students of UIW donated 6,103 pounds of food that went directly to the SVDP food pantry. According to Feeding America, UIW’s Fall 2016 canned food contribution was valued at over $10,375.

In an effort to involve those beyond the campus community, the Golden Harvest 5K Fun Run was created and in this inaugural year hosted over 550 runners, walkers and joggers.

