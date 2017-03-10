Meet the Mission celebrates 11 years

On Sept. 16, UIW kicked off the fall semester with the 11th annual Meet the Mission. More than 200 UIW students and faculty began the day with a spiritual send-off before they traveled to more than 30 organizations throughout the city where they provided approximately 1,500 hours of service.

Some of the organizations visited by UIW included Providence Place; Corazon Ministries, Inc.; Guadalupe Community Center; Ella Austin Community Center; Jewish Federation of San Antonio; Inner City Development and the Raindrop Turkish House. Students assisted with landscaping, painting, teaching English to refugees, clearing brush from the Headwaters Sanctuary and cleaning kennels and walking dogs at the Animal Defense League.

Meet the Mission is a university-wide day of community service and collaboration between faculty and students who reach out to the community at large by providing necessary services to the underserved and the needy. The program is a continuation of the Mission of service that brought the first Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word to San Antonio in 1881. Community service is an integral part of each student’s educational experience at UIW.



