University Collective Fall 2016

In March, Dr. Danielle Alsandor, assistant professor of teacher education, presented at the Texas Association of Black Professionals in Higher Education conference in Fort Worth, Texas, “Be Intentional: Academic & Student Affairs Collaborations,” Alsandor, D. J., Sesay, M., Hancock, A.

Dr. David Campos, professor of teacher education, had his book, “Learning from Latino Role Models: Inspire Students through Biographies, Instructional Activities, and Creative Assignments,” published with Rowman & Littlefield publishers in April.

Dr. Jean Dols, associate professor of nursing, had an article, “A Unique Approach to Dissemination of Evidence-Based Protocols: A Successful CAUTI Reduction Pilot,” in the “Journal for Nurses in Professional Development,” 32 (1), 53-54, Dols, J.D., White, S.K., Timmons, A.L., Bush, M., Tripp, J., Childers, A.K., Tobias,

M.M.

Under the guidance of Dr. Carlos Garcia, dean of the School of Mathematics, Science, and Engineering (MSE), and Dr. Alison Whittemore, chair and associate professor of engineering, MSE has partnered with CPS Energy to provide internships for UIW STEM students. Students are currently interning at CPS and assisting with CPS projects and initiatives.

In December, UIW will bid a fond farewell to Feik School of Pharmacy (FSOP) Founding Dean Dr. Arcelia Johnson-Fannin as she retires after 12 years with the university. Appointed in July 2004, she oversaw the development and implementation of the pharmacy school, which graduated its inaugural class in 2010. Under her direction, FSOP earned continued accreditation in the spring from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education; this accreditation status will continue through the 2023-2024 academic year, the longest period accreditation can be granted. During her tenure, FSOP has received the Distinguished Service Award by the H-E-B Pharmacy and the 2016 Inaugural Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, among others. Johnson-Fannin has been elected to the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame (Higher Education); named an Aetna African American History Calendar Honoree; named an American Pharmacists 50 Most Influential Pharmacist; listed as a Who’s Who in Black San Antonio, Executives and Professionals, and Among Professional Women, among many other distinctions.

Dr. Lila LaGrange, associate professor of pharmacy, volunteered to serve as a member of the AACP Biological Sciences Section Programming Committee at the American Association of Colleges Annual Meeting, Anaheim, Calif., on July 24.

Sr. Martha Ann Kirk, CCVI, professor of religious studies, was a speaker for “Peace- making: Muslims and Christians in Dialogue” with Fr. William O’Neill, SJ, associate professor of social ethics at the Jesuit School of Theology, Dr. Ejaz Naqvi, past president of the Islamic Center of Zahra, and Rev. Imam Dr. Hanif Koya, the editor and publisher of the “Muslim News,” on June 18 in Castro Valley, Calif. The event was sponsored by PaxChristi/Northern California, Maryknoll Affiliates East Bay, and the Pacifica Institute East Bay.

Dr. Wah-Kwan Ku, assistant professor of mathematics and statistics, published “Insecurity is Generic in a Conformal Class of Riemannian Metrics,” in the journal, “Differential Geometry and its Applications,” Volume 47, August 2016, page 1 – 13. Co-author: Dr. James Hebda (St. Louis University).

Dr. Trinidad Macias is the new sponsored projects coordinator in the Office of Research Development. Her responsibilities will include managing internal funding programs for faculty and students, developing and implementing research engagement activities, and providing assistance to faculty engaged in sponsored research. Macias earned her Doctorate of Philosophy in Education with a concentration in International Education and Entrepreneurship from UIW. She received her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from St. Edward’s University and her Master of Arts in International Politics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Macias is a Ronald E. McNair Scholar Alumni, a Sr. Dorothy Ettling Future Female Leader Scholarship recipient, a member of the Golden Key International Honor Society, and a member of the National Society for Leadership and Success. Her research interests include cultural competency, triple helix theory, and international student experiences.

Dr. Dick McCracken, dean of alumni emeritus, was honored with a plaque for his contribution to education at the 50th Anniversary of the Harp and Shamrock Society of Texas Celebration held at Anne Marie’s Catering on Sept. 17. The Harp and Shamrock Society of Texas is an organization furthering the culture and traditions of the Irish in San Antonio.

Dr. Gerald Mulvey, assistant professor of meteorology, visited his home university and alma mater, Colorado State University (CSU), where he was able to procure an indefinite loan of a Bigg-Warner expansion chamber used for counting ice nuclei, a key particulate in the formation of ice crystals and snow. The instrument will be used in two courses, Meteorological Instrumentation and Precipitation Physics and Weather Modification.

Dr. Julie Nadeau, associate professor of nursing, published “Authored 10 Maternal-Newborn MyNursingLab® Decision Making Cases”; “The Postpartum Family: Needs and Care”; and “Homecare of the Postpartum Family” in “Old’s Maternal Newborn Nursing & Women’s Health Care Across the Lifespan” (2016).

Dr. J.T. Norris, associate professor of accounting, has been promoted to director of the Master of Science in Accounting degree program.

Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor of marketing and director of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, had an article, “Selling Toe Juice to Investors and Growing the Brand,” approved for publication in the “Journal of Marketing Perspectives.”

Dr. Alberto Rubio-Sanchez, associate professor of marketing, was recognized by the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics as an outstanding Latino professor. The recognition was part of the U.S. Department of Education’s National Hispanic Serving Institutions Week. During Sept. 19-23, the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics recognized Hispanic professors nationwide. With the #LatinosTeach online campaign, the initiative demonstrates that, while underrepresented, Hispanics are dedicating themselves to serving their community through teaching. A former Fulbright Scholar, Rubio-Sanchez has served as the Hispanic Marketing Institute director and Marketing Department coordinator. During his time at UIW, he has received three nominations for the Presidential Teaching Award, the highest honor conferred to faculty at the university.

Dr. Richard Sharp, assistant professor of optometry, spoke to the students of the Rosenberg School of Optometry (RSO) about his private practice, Sharp Eye Consultants, in April. Sharp Eye Consultants provide complete eye examinations with a primary focus on providing care for those who have eye diseases or systemic diseases that can affect the eye including diabetes and hypertension. Sharp teaches diagnosing and management of glaucoma at RSO and provides an externship for students in their fourth year.

Dr. Greg Soukup, professor of kinesiology, had an article published, “A Study of Rural Chinese Students’ Educational Expenses, Academic Performance, and Extracurricular Activities,” in the “Journal of Chinese Economics,” Vol. 4, 1, 13-28.

Kathy Vargas, associate professor of art, was among three San Antonio artists to donate to the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institute research center. Founded in 1954, the archive collects and preserves papers of significant artists, dealers, collectors and other members of the art industry along with museum, gallery, school and association records. Items included in the archives consist of correspondence, photographs, sketchbooks, diaries, receipts for purchases of materials, among other treasures. Vargas donated 10 boxes of archived material including correspondence with internationally renowned writer and art critic Lucy Lippard.

Dr. Amy Wagner, assistant professor of physical therapy, had “The Effect of Footwear on Joint Pain and Function in Older Adults with Lower Extremity Osteoarthritis: A Systematic Review” published in the “Journal of Geriatric Physical Therapy.” Authors: Amy Wagner, PT, DPT, GCS and Sarah Luna, PT, DPT, GCS.

