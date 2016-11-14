UIW announces new sibling tuition discount program

UIW has announced a new tuition discount program to support families that have multiple dependent children at Incarnate Word from the same household.

Eligible families will receive a $5,000 discount for their second student enrolled and a $10,000 discount for a third or more sibling. In the case of twins or triplets, eligible amounts will be divided evenly. To be eligible for the program, all siblings must be enrolled at the same time as full-time, undergraduate, main campus students and reside in the same household. Although the discounts are not need-based, students must be verified as dependents on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application each year.

Funds will be applied to tuition only. Students that receive other UIW scholarships, grants or discounts may combine the awards as long as the total does not exceed their full-time tuition. Students with UIW athletic scholarships or dependent waivers do not qualify.

Siblings must apply to receive the discount and must submit a new application annually. The discount is only for the fall and spring semesters. For more information, visit www.uiw.edu/finaid.

