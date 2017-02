Representatives of UIW’s Mexico campuses visit fencing center

(L-R) Armando Velasco, admissions director for Universidad Incarnate Word Campus Bajio; Jose Antonio Lopez Verver, rector for Universidad Incarnate Word Campus Bajio; Marcos Fragoso, vice president for UIW international affairs; Yanina Cruz, Centro Universitario Incarnate Word (CIW) admissions and promotions; and Matthew Whitehouse, CIW rector; attended the dedication of the Henrich Center for Fencing and International Sports on Sept. 16. Universidad Incarnate Word Campus Bajio, UIW’s newest international campus in Irapuato, Mexico, has reached an enrollment of 1,724 students with 775 new incoming students this fall. UIW’s campus in Mexico City, Centro Universitario Incarnate Word, has a record enrollment of 1,286 students.

