Incarnate Word for Life

Cheryl McMullan ’62 IWHS ’66 BA ’70 MA confesses she has too many fond memories to mention, so many they could fill a book. But pivotal to her as an alumna of the Brainpower Connection’s St. Peter Prince of Apostles School, Incarnate Word High School (IWHS), and what was then Incarnate Word College (IWC), are the teachers, many Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, who touched her life with lessons and values she carries to this day.

“Fr. French’s sermons, Sr. Margaret Patrice reading Chaucer’s middle English, Sr. Rita’s headline writing tips, the way Mother Columkille interrogated me about my grades, the activities in support of the civil rights movement, and the way teachers checked after us to see what we were concerned about and their trying to help us in any way possible,” are just a few memories McMullan cherishes.

Dr. Dick McCracken, dean of alumni emeritus, who McMullan has known since coming to IWC in 1962, said McMullan affectionately refers to herself as “cradle to grave Incarnate Word.”

McMullan enrolled at St. Peter’s when she was in second grade. She received a partial scholarship to IWHS. IWC granted her a full tuition, four-year scholarship as well as a graduate discount to pursue her master’s. She admits that the Sisters’ and IWC’s support was invaluable after losing her father at age 11.

After earning her BA and MA in English, McMullan taught eighth grade English for nine years and high school English for five years. In 1980, she decided to pursue a law degree and has practiced for 31 years, the last 16 mainly in probate and related fields. McMullan received the San Antonio Bar Foundation’s Peacemaker Award for Lawyer Community Service in 2004.

She attributes much of her success in law school, her career and in life to her Incarnate Word education.

“University of Texas School of Law draws some of the best students in Texas and the country, so for me to meet that challenge and get a degree with honors is proof of what a top-tier education I received from my excellent Incarnate Word teachers,” said McMullan. “Furthermore, the spiritual grounding my St. Peter’s-to-IWC education gave me has helped me to weather the storms of life, given me true values, and a personal relationship with God.”

McMullan has been a tremendous supporter and maintains a close relationship with the university. She, in fact, has contributed her professional talents in assistance with a number of bequests, making a profound impact on UIW’s advancement.

The former Alumna of Distinction serves on the board of the Village at Incarnate Word. She and several of her IWHS and IWC classmates remain friends and work together in St. Monica’s Guild and on the Village board. McMullan is active in her parish ministries through adult education and Eucharistic service to a local, senior living facility. She is currently pursuing an MA in pastoral ministries at the Oblate School of Theology.

